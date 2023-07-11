“Ur getting thicker” - Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant teases fans with free OF again, sparks wild reactions

Paige VanZant, the former UFC fighter who has transitioned into an OnlyF*ns star, continues to captivate attention with her social media presence. While her in-cage actions may have taken a backseat, her online persona and risqué posts have kept fans engaged.

After building a successful following on her paid subscription OnlyF*ns account, Paige VanZant recently launched a free account on the platform. This move has stirred excitement among her fans, who now have access to her exclusive content without the need for a paid subscription.

'12 Gauge' has been teasing her followers on Instagram with tantalizing mirror selfies and alluring poses, providing a glimpse of what her free OnlyF*ns account has to offer. In a recent video post, she showcased a series of sultry mirror selfies.

Unsurprisingly, the provocative content has prompted wild reactions from her devoted fanbase. One fan cheekily commented that the video itself serves as an equivalent to her OnlyF*ns content.

"This is her onlyfans right here^😂"

Another fan, taking a dig at VanZant's inactive fighting career, remarked:

"So this is how an unsuccessful fighter looks like"

Amidst the varied reactions, one fan couldn't help but appreciate VanZant's figure:

"I'm sure ur getting thicker 💯🔥🔥🔥"

Paige VanZant's tenure in the UFC flyweight

Paige VanZant's transition to the UFC flyweight division was marred by a series of unfortunate events and setbacks throughout her tenure.

In 2017, she was scheduled to face Jessica Eye at UFC 216 but had to withdraw due to a back injury. This was followed by a string of ailments, further delaying her debut in the flyweight division.

Paige VanZant finally made her flyweight debut on January 14, 2018, against Jessica Rose-Clark at UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs. Choi. However, her hopes of a successful comeback were shattered when she broke her arm in the second round while attempting a spinning back fist. She lost the fight via unanimous decision.

After a year-long hiatus due to her broken arm, VanZant returned to the octagon on January 19, 2019, to face Rachael Ostovich. She showcased her submission skills, securing a victory via armbar in the second round.

Unfortunately, VanZant's journey in the flyweight division continued to be plagued by injuries. A scheduled bout with Poliana Botelho at UFC 236 was scrapped when VanZant suffered a fractured right arm.

Paige VanZant was scheduled to face Amanda Ribas at UFC Fight Night 170 in March 2020. However, she fractured her right arm for the third time during the fight, forcing her to withdraw. Despite her request for a reschedule, Ribas was forced to face Randa Markos as a replacement.

The fight with Ribas was eventually rescheduled for July 12, 2020, at UFC 251, but VanZant was submitted in the first round. Following the loss, '12 Gauge' left the promotion.

