This coming weekend at UFC Vegas 12, former UFC Middleweight Champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva will supposedly be competing in the final fight of his UFC. Standing across him in the Octagon will be Uriah Hall, who is looking forward to playing the role spoiler for The Spider's swan song.

In the lead-up to this weekend's main event, Sportskeeda had the opportunity to speak with Uriah Hall, who discussed his thoughts on the fight and UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya.

Uriah Hall responds to Israel Adesanya mentioning him in the lead-up to title fight against Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya was quite vocal about Uriah Hall in the lead-up to the former's title fight against Paulo Costa back in September. Hall, of course, fell victim to the brutal power of Costa at UFC 226 and was finished off in the second round of their encounter. Adesanya, the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion, also mentioned that if Hall can stick to the basics for this weekend's event, he will reign supreme over Anderson Silva.

Hall simply responded to Izzy by thanking him for the advice.

"Thanks for the advice"- Uriah Hall.

Uriah Hall simply wants to face the champion

Given that this is Anderson Silva's last UFC fight, a win for Uriah Hall would be massive, in that he would be sending one of the sport's legends to retirement with a loss. As big an accomplishment as a win over Silva would be, Hall's goal is simple, as he claimed that he only wants to face the champ.

Advertisement

"Listen I want the champ, that's it. I just get the sport and see where it's going. Give me the champ."- Uriah Hall.

Israel Adesanya responded to Uriah Hall, who claims that the champion is picking easy fights https://t.co/loSZ4i4gMS #MMA — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) October 29, 2020

Uriah Hall on playing spoiler in Anderson Silva's last fight

Uriah Hall now has the biggest opportunity of his career, as he is set to face the greatest UFC Middleweight Champion in history so far in Anderson Silva. Obviously, Silva would like to go out on top, but Hall would rather play spoiler.

"I don't know, take him out? I mean my game plan is to win. Just go out there and win man, that's it."- Uriah Hall concluded.

Please credit Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.