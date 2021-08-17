Urijah Faber explains why he thought Cory Sandhagen would snatch decision win from T.J. Dillashaw

Former UFC fighter Urijah Faber has explained why he believed Cory Sandhagen would get his hand raised against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'The California Kid' commented on the former bantamweight champion's performance in his comeback fight.

"I thought he [T.J. Dillashaw] looked good. I mean, there's no doubt, T.J.'s a great fighter."

Faber went on to explain why he thought 'The Sandman' would emerge victorious in the 25-minute main event against Dillashaw.

"I feel like [Cory] Sandhagen got beat up more and I was sitting ringside so I thought they were gonna say Sandhagen won, but it wasn't like a rip-off. T.J. was putting the pressure and he was trying to implement his gameplan; which was to dirty-box and put pressure and kind of make it an ugly fight, wrestle. Sandhagen landed a bunch of heavy shots but you know, I think he [T.J.] looked good," said Urijah Faber.

Check out Urijah Faber's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

T.J. Dillashaw made his return to the UFC octagon after a two-year layoff and took on former sparring partner Sandhagen in a five-round battle.

The fight was a bloody back-and-forth affair that ended with the 35-year-old edging out a split decision win. The three judges scored the contest 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47 in Dillashaw's favor.

Urijah Faber has been out of action for nearly two years

Former bantamweight title challenger Urijah Faber has not competed in the UFC octagon for nearly two years. 'The California Kid' was last seen in action in December 2019 at UFC 245. The night did not go well for the 42-year-old, who was finished via a head kick by Petr Yan in the third round.

When asked by Ariel Helwani about whether he will be taking on Marlon Vera at UFC 267, as rumors have suggested, Faber said:

"No, not that I know of."

