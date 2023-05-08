Urijah Faber and Henry Cejudo had a heartwarming moment backstage following the UFC 288 main event between Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling.

Cejudo returned to the octagon for a title shot against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288. However, 'Triple C's' perfect return was ruined by Sterling who won the fight via unanimous decision and retained the belt. Following the fight, Urijah Faber met up with Cejudo backstage and gave him some words of encouragement despite his loss:

"Hey, when you back in there bro? It's smart to get back in there man. You got to f***ing do you thing, hey bro. You're the baddest m*********er on the planet, you need to be stacked, you know what I mean? Bad a** fight dude."

Henry Cejudo replied to Urijah Faber's on Twitter saying:

"Thanks for the advice @UrijahFaber I ain't done yet! #UFC292"

Take a look at the interaction between the pair:

Henry Cejudo has confirmed that this was not his last outing in the octagon and he has officially returned to fight for his title again. Although he may not get a rematch against Aljamain Sterling immediately, he has already called out some bantamweight contenders who he wants to fight next. He recently tweeted asking Dana White to give him Merab Dvalishvil as his next opponent.

Take a look at the tweet:

Henry Cejudo congratulates Aljamain Sterling and reveals what the future holds for him

On August 19, Henry Cejudo looked to get back from retirement in style by beating the bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. The former double champ fell short of his goal as the 'Funk Master' pulled out all the stops on his way to a split-decision victory. However, Cejudo is not going back into retirement and plans to return to the octagon from the looks of his Twitter:

"Congrats to @funkmasterMMA on a competitive fight. My goal was to finish Aljo, and I fell short. What's next? If I can't make history, then I'm not doing this sh*t. I’m addicted to gold and climbing mountains. All I can say is -- stay tuned"

While he was in the dressing room, he spoke to his team and revealed how he it had been a while since he fought and so he had to make adjustments inside the ring. He also stated that it was a tough fight and called for a rematch against Aljamain Sterling immediately.

Take a look at the tweet:

