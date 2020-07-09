Uriah Hall wants to beat 'scary' Yoel Romero and earn a title shot

Uriah Hall and Yoel Romero are set to fight next month in an important middleweight matchup.

Uriah Hall is looking to send out a statement in the middleweight division with a win against Yoel Romero.

Uriah Hall, unlike his fellow middleweights, doesn't feel scared by Yoel Romero or his power. In a recent interview with the MMA Junkie, Uriah Hall revealed that he's excited about testing himself against elite fighters like Romero.

A win for Uriah Hall against Yoel Romero could do big things for him, who currently finds himself on a two-fight win streak. Uriah Hall and Yoel Romero are set to fight against each other on August 22.

“I’ve wanted Yoel for so long. Yoel’s one of the best. He’s an elite. This is the baddest, toughest and now I’m realizing is the best sport in the world, and why would I not want to test myself against the best. If I’m going to be in the best sport in the world, why wouldn’t I want to go up against the best?”- Uriah Hall on facing 'scary' Yoel Romero

Most fighters like champion Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, and Darren Till, have all pointed towards Romero as the 'scariest' fighter in the division. While Uriah Hall doesn't disagree with the notion of his fellow fighters, he does seem excited by the prospect of fighting against him.

A former Ultimate Fighter winner, Uriah Hall's early career was a bag of mixed results with inconsistency a constant theme, but since his move to Fortis MMA, he seems to be doing fine. Uriah Hall's fight against Ronaldo Souza was jeopardized at UFC 249 when the Brazilian tested positive for the virus.

“I had to collect myself. I dedicated so much being isolated with quarantine and COVID and not being able to train properly and low on calories because you couldn’t burn them a certain way. I just had to readjust right away and luckily I had good people in my corner like my mom who just said, ‘Listen, your disappointment is God’s appointment.’ Now, looking back it’s like, it didn’t happen, but it brought me to a better place.”

Uriah Hall also felt energized by the offer to fight Yoel Romero and knows a win against the 'boogeyman' of middleweight will do a lot of good for his career. Uriah Hall is also looking to become the first fighter to finish Romero in the UFC, which would be a massive statement and a step in the direction of Israel Adesanya.

“I’m not trying to fight Yoel to survive, I’m trying to fight him to take him out. I feel like I’m in my prime. I thought I was in my prime at 28, I’m definitely in my prime now. Regardless of what the UFC wants to give or show, I’m ready. I’m ready to show those attributes and a guy like Yoel, you’ve got to go after him. You’ve got to fight him. I just want to go after him. I’m excited to go after him. I’m not going to be reckless or careless because that dude hits like a truck, but I’m trying to get a title shot. My main focus is to get to the champ. I’m not even looking at the belt. Izzy is the trophy. I want to fight his style. That excites me more than a (expletive) belt.”