Kelvin Gastelum

While everyone is itching to get back inside the octagon, Kelvin Gastelum might have to wait a bit longer for his return.

Earlier today USADA announced that the middleweight would be parked for 9 months. It's his 2nd violation. The positive test stems from UFC 244 where he lost a split decision to Darren Till. Back in 2017, he popped for THC, and that is also what got him this time.

One of the bright stars for teacher Rafael Cordeiro at Kings MMA again went right into the offered rehabilitation program. That drops the suspension 5 months. With it being backdated to when it happened; November 3, 2019, he can actually comeback now. Although that's still to be determined right now.

That's because if the New York State Athletic Commission wants they too can punish him for the infraction. With the violation happening in New York, they get the final say in this chapter of Kelvin's life. The 28 year old who pushed Israel Adesanya to his limit in an all out war at UFC 236 has made no bones about it, that he wants a rematch with the now champion. But on a losing streak, that might be a tough ask.

There was a rumor for a hot minute that fellow Californian Edmen Shahbazyan wanted to fight him. With Gastelum on a 2 fight losing streak and Edmen not tasting defeat yet it would be an interesting match up. Shahbazyan's one of the brightest blue chips the UFC has. Outside of the TUF 28 Season Finale where he won by unanimous decision, all 10 of his other wins are 1st round finishes. The 22 year old has seen the level of his competition get tougher.

This by far would be his toughest fight to date. But like they say, the only way to learn to swim is to go into the deep end of the pool. With both fighters having fought at UFC 244, it makes sense too as they are on the same time tables.

Presently on the mend from fully tearing his LCL he said he'd like to get back into the cage at the end of the summer. Deciding not to go under the knife, it's more likely to happen early fall however. But he did go to social media saying he takes full responsibility for his actions.