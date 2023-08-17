USADA sample count for UFC 292 main-eventers Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley: How many times have the fighters been tested?

This weekend sees the UFC head to Boston, Massachusetts for UFC 292. The main event of the upcoming pay-per-view will showcase Aljamain Sterling defending his bantamweight championship against Sean O'Malley.

Sterling aims to achieve a historic feat at the event by becoming the first UFC bantamweight champion to secure four consecutive title defenses. Following his hard-fought victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 in May, 'Funk Master' had minimal recovery time before his upcoming match against O'Malley was announced.

On the other hand, 'Sugar' has aspirations of clinching the title amidst an enthusiastic Boston audience. O'Malley earned his title opportunity by narrowly securing a split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 last year in October.

However, one obstacle that seems to have been cleared is the pre-fight drug testing conducted by USADA for both the main event fighters of UFC 292.

As per recent reports by MMA reporter Jed I. Goodman, both Sterling and O'Malley have successfully cleared a significant count of drug tests conducted during their association with the UFC and USADA.

Reportedly, Aljamain Sterling has passed 94 tests, whereas Sean O'Malley's record shows 119 passed tests.

Ian Garry believes he's carrying the whole UFC 292 card on his back

Ian Garry is set to take on Neil Magny in a welterweight bout on the main card of UFC 292. Garry was originally scheduled to face Geoff Neal, but Neal withdrew due to an undisclosed injury last week.

'The Future' exudes confidence in his ability to carry the weight of the entire PPV, attracting viewers from Europe and beyond.

During the media day interview before the UFC 292, Garry stated:

"Who in good fu*k is waking up at 5 AM in the morning in Europe, or the rest of the world for that matter, to watch Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley? They're waking up for me. I can promise you that."

He added:

"They're waking up for me, they are staying there tuning for me. Because I'm a superstar in Europe, I have got the Irish nation behind me and the Brazilian nation behind me now and I'm excited to go out there and show that I am a superstar."

