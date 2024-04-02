"Usain Bolt level footwork" "Most definitely getting knocked out" - Fans divided as Sean O'Malley shares game plan for Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O'Malley was able to defend his bantamweight title for the first time last month against Marlon 'Chito' Vera via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 299. While he called out Ilia Topuria following the bout, it appears set that 'Suga' will face Merab Dvalishvili in his next title defense.

The bantamweight champion recently shared footage of himself training, which was reshared by Championship Rounds, who captioned the post:

"Sean O’Malley shares footage of his preparation for Merab Dvalishvili 😂 🎥 IG / thetimbosugarshow #UFC #MMA"

Check out the training footage below:

Expand Tweet

Fans had a mixed reaction to the footage. @stephenaismth compared O'Malley's footwork to Usain Bolt, who is widely considered the greatest sprinter of all time:

"Usain Bolt level footwork"

@senpaismith0 suggested that the style will almost certainly lead to a knockout:

"I’d take this video with a grain of salt, you try to run up on that you most definitely getting knocked out"

@maza__mma believes that if O'Malley times the knee, he will easily knock Dvalishvili out:

"I think suga realistically easily KO’s Merab. All Sean gotta do is time a perfect knee. In a stand up merab loses, but merab is gonna merab and wrestle time that knee and he’s out"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Petr Yan weighs in on Sean O'Malley's UFC 299 press conference actions

Sean O'Malley used the UFC 299 press conference as an opportunity to mock Petr Yan, who he defeated in a split decision at UFC 280. As he walked by 'No Mercy,' 'Suga' put a thumbs-down before later predicting that he would wind up in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

The No.4-ranked bantamweight weighed in on his former opponents actions, stating:

"If I had seen that we would have had a fight... For Sean, the UFC is everything. It's not everything to me. I don't have the attitude that I overvalue it and I don't see myself in other organizations. MMA is not everything to me."

Check out Petr Yan's comments on Sean O'Malley below:

Expand Tweet

The former bantamweight champion has expressed an interest in avenging his loss to O'Malley. While most believed that Yan won the bout, two of the three judges gave two rounds to 'Suga,' propelling him to a title shot.

Check out the official scorecard from Petr Yan vs. Sean O'Malley below:

Expand Tweet

Poll : Will Sean O'Malley land the KO shot on Merab Dvalishvili? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion