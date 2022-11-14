Usman Nurmagomedov will look to become the Bellator lightweight champion when he takes on Patricky Pitbull at Bellator 288. The No.1-ranked lightweight and cousin of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov shared the proper way to pronounce their last name, "Nurmagomedov."

Leading up to his first title opportunity, Nurmagomedov sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK MMA. When the host asked the undefeated lightweight if he had been pronouncing the family's name correctly, Nurmagomedov confirmed that he indeed is saying is correctly:

"[Nur-mah-ha-may-dov], this is right."

After Mahjouri noted that fans were claiming he was mispronouncing the name, labeling him as a racist who isn't a fan of the sport, Nurmagomedov elaborated:

"This is different. [Nur-mah-ha-may-dov], this is in Arabic. [Nur-mah-go-meh-dov], this is in English. [Nur-mah-go-mee-dov], this is in Russian."

Nurmagomedov added that the Arabic and Russian versions are the way that he pronounces his surname around his family.

Watch Usman Nurmagomedov discuss the proper pronunciation of his surname below (starting at the 0:29 mark):

Usman Nurmagomedov opens up about coach Khabib

Usman Nurmagomedov will have an opportunity to become the Bellator lightweight champion when he faces Patricky Pitbull at Bellator 288. The undefeated fighter will have his cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, in his corner. He recently opened up about training with the UFC Hall of Famer.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of Shak MMA, Nurmagomedov stated:

"With Khabib, you kind of don't really have time to rest so when you are training for two hours straight, it's constant training, training, training and training and you can't stop. It's just plain training and if he sees you stop, he might even kick you out of the gym. He says 'if you want to rest you can go home and rest there. Your mom can pour you tea and you can stay at home. If you want to train, you have to train at the gym.'"

The 15-0 Usman Nurmagomedov will put his undefeated record on the line when he takes on Patricky Pitbull at Bellator 288. His opponent, who is 24-10, enters as the Bellator lightweight champion and will look to defend his belt for the first time.

Nurmagomedov will compete in just his fifth Bellator match after making his debut with the promotion in 2021. In his four fights with Bellator, the No.1-ranked lightweight has picked up one unanimous decision win, one knockout, and two submissions.

Watch Usman Nurmagomedov discuss training with Khabib Nurmagomedov below (starting at the 2:25 mark):

