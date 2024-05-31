VADA releases statement on supplement contamination in wake of Ryan Garcia's legal team's latest claim

Ryan Garcia's drug test related saga continues in the wake of his April 20 victory over Devin Haney.

Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) put out a statement responding to Garcia's litigious representation regarding the pair of failed Ostarine tests that have been following 'King Ry' around as of late.

Garcia's legal team came out to say that contaminated supplements were to blame for him popping for Ostraine. His team cited raspberry lemonade flavoured NutraBio SuperCarb and Body Health strawberry-flavored amino acid blend. Both of these contained the presence of Ostarine and stated that they lead to these adverse findings.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson shared the statement from the drug testing body via his personal X page. VADA's statement began with a reminder to combat sports athletes that they are ultimately responsible for whatever they put into their bodies.

The testing outlet also included a more in-depth detail oriented copy regarding VADA's framework for dietary supplements among tested fighters.

Check out the VADA statement regarding Ryan Garcia's testing situation below:

Ryan Garcia's deeper details on this supplement situation and Ostarine in boxing

The 25-year-old has had his massive victory over the WBC light welterweight champion clouded by headlines centric on this pair of drug tests surrounding the contest.

The above supplements were listed on Garcia's control forms heading into the fight and one of his representatives stated that there was a certain level of oversight involved from the boxer, but yet, there was ultimately an innocence involved.

Ryan Garcia and his team have maintained a broader stance on the innocence involved with the hope for a reduced sentence in the end. The legal team has maintained Garcia is more of a victim in this situation with the cited supplement contamination not being consciously used for cheating per what they relayed.

The New York State Athletic Commission oversaw the Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney fight. The NYSAC will be the regulatory body to make a decision regarding what is to come for 'KingRy' going forward.

The California native stands in contrast to Haney's performance advisor Victor Conte who stated that test results cannot be authenticated in the end because there's no chain of custody per a statement to ESPN. Ostarine has been a banned substance for close to 15 years and categorically became an anabolic agent a couple years back.

The muscle growth-oriented substance has popped up in boxing before with names like Lucian Bute and Amir Khan popping for Ostarine in years prior.