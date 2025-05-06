Valentina Shevchenko becomes the first UFC champion to earn all eight rubies, fans react: "That's tough as hell"

Fans recently shared their reactions after Valentina Shevchenko became the first UFC champion to earn all eight rubies on her championship belt. It is an impressive feat as 'Bullet' looks to continue her reign as women's flyweight champion.

Ad

UFC champions earn rubies after successfully retaining their respective championship and Shevchenko added her latest after reclaiming her women's flyweight championship. The UFC posted a screenshot of 'Bullet's' X post to their Instagram account, where she expressed her gratitude and appreciation for her hard work in cementing her legacy in the sport:

"Hard to express the feelings of receiving the image of my UFC champions plate few months ago. All 8 rubies - each a testament to sweat, struggle, and triumph. For me this is more than achievement, it's the spirit of the true martial arts alive and roaming with me."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans took to the comment section to congratulate Shevchenko on her accomplishments. Some fans mentioned that it is an incredibly difficult and impressive feat, while others pointed out that Shevchenko should have to start over because she had lost her title to Alexa Grasso before regaining it:

"Ngl that's tough as hell. Islam will follow that real fast lol"

"They should give them some kind of bonus for that achievement, that's actually huge"

Ad

"She should've had to start over lmao she lost that damn belt"

Check out the fan reaction comments regarding Valentina Shevchenko's achievement below:

Fan reaction to Shevchenko earning all eight rubies [Image courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

Manon Fiorot sounds off on Valentina Shevchenko ahead of UFC 315 title clash

Manon Fiorot recently took aim at Valentina Shevchenko ahead of their women's flyweight title fight at UFC 315 and claimed that 'Bullet' is overlooking her.

Ad

UFC Europe recently posted a quote from Fiorot in which she blasted Shevchenko for being disrespectful by basically dismissing her status as the top contender in the division:

"I don't think Valentina respects me. I was present for her fight against Grasso for which I was backup. After her victory, she never deigned to mention my name. Being on a seven-fight winning streak, it would have been legitimate for her to confirm me as the next challenger, but she didn't."

Ad

Check out Manon Fiorot's comments regarding Valentina Shevchenko below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.