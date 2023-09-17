Valentina Shevchenko considered quitting against Alexa Grasso after bad injury in first round at Noche UFC

Valentina Shevchenko has revealed that she considered quitting against Alexa Grasso in the first round of their highly anticipated rematch.

'Bullet' returned to the octagon against Grasso last night at Noche UFC. While Shevchenko was hoping to get her title back, the result of the rematch didn't go in her favor and the bout was declared a split draw following a five-round back and forth with the Mexican.

However, there was a moment during the fight when Shevchenko contemplated potentially quitting. 'Bullet' fractured her right thumb in the very first round. The same was reported by MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter on Twitter, he said:

"Valentina Shevchenko told me that she badly fractured her thumb in the first round and had thoughts about whether or not she could continue fighting for the remainder of the bout."

Take a look at the tweet below:

What's next for Valentina Shevchenko?

After failing to regain her title from Alexa Grasso at Noche UFC last night, there have been a lot of questions surrounding Shevchenko's future. However, 'Bullet' has made it known that she's not going anywhere anytime soon.

Speaking to Megan Olivi during an interview after her fight, Shevchenko stated that she's going to get her thumb checked out before making any plans for her return to the octagon. She said:

"Right now I will take X-Ray first and see how long it will heal, my thumb because I want to perform in the best of my shape and not kind of in the middle."

Catch her comments below:

