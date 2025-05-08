Valentina Shevchenko gets 100% real on Manon Fiorot's pre-fight talk while outlining her combat sports experience

Valentina Shevchenko was not bothered by Manon Fiorot's remarks ahead of their title fight at UFC 315. Shevchenko stated that she has faced adversity several times in the past, emphasizing her lenghty combat sports career.

Shevchenko will make her second reign as a women's flyweight champion and is set to put her title on the line against Fiorot in the co-main event of UFC 315 this weekend at Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

Shevchenko generally has respect for her opponents as evidenced by her calm and composed nature. However, during the UFC 315 media day, the reigning champion addressed Fiorot's past comments. Notably, 'The Beast' took aim at Shevchenko, claiming to retire the 37-year-old after the latter's title win over Alexa Grasso at Noche UFC 306, as the two exchanged barbs on social media.

Shevchenko gave her take, saying:

''I don't think it's appropriate to compare myself to her because I never will approach any of my opponents with so much disrespect like she did...My experience in martial arts is so many years. I started when I was 5, and all these years before joining the UFC, I was already a 17-time world champion in muay Thai, in MMA, in kickboxing.''

'Bullet' continued:

''So imagine how many different characters I was able to meet and how many words they could say or something. If everything would bother me, I'd never achieve what I've achieved. My biggest ability is to block what's happening all around and focus on the main goal."

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's comments below (1:53):

Shevchenko previoulsy engaged in a trilogy fight with Grasso, losing her title in the fourth round via submission during their first meeting at UFC 285 in 2023. Their rematch, which took place at Noche UFC later that year, ended in a controversial draw. However, the Kyrgyz reclaimed her throne by defeating Grasso via unanimous decision at Noche UFC 306 last year.

Manon Fiorot plans to dethrone Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 315

Manon Fiorot will challenge Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight title at UFC 315 this weekend.

During the aforementioned media day, Fiorot expressed her confidence in dethroning Shevchenko, saying:

''I think it's because my past three fights have been total domination in comparison to her, who's had closer and tougher fights. I really wanted Valentina because when I got to the UFC, she was the champion, so it's important. She's a legend, and I really want to beat her to take that belt." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Manon Fiorot's comments below:

