Valentina Shevchenko issues statement on her and sister Antonina's performances at UFC 255

Valentina Shevchenko has taken to her official social media account to issue a statement on her and her sister Antonina Shevchenko’s victorious performances at UFC 255.

Valentina put forth an Instagram post featuring a photograph of her with Antonina. The post also comprised a caption that read as follows:

“The best filling ever! Me and my sister fighting on the same card and winning! #UFC255”

Valentina Shevchenko successfully defended her UFC flyweight title at UFC 255

Reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defended her title against Jennifer Maia in the co-main event bout of UFC 255. Maia was coming off a spectacular first-round submission victory over Joanne Calderwood, whom she beat in August.

The talented Brazilian flyweight competitor has been lauded for her exceptional grappling abilities, as well as her ever-improving overall MMA skill-set.

Needless to say, despite Shevchenko being regarded as one of the greatest fighters to have ever competed in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, Maia was more than a worthy challenger.

Jennifer Maia entered the fight as a huge betting underdog, but the latter seemingly refused to be swayed by the betting lines. Valentina Shevchenko refrained from making the mistake of underestimating Maia. She notably alluded to the same by praising her opponent in the post-fight interview.

Valentina Shevchenko dominated most of the fight, except round two, which witnessed her getting taken down by Maia and controlled on the mat.

Advertisement

Regardless, Valentina’s defense from the bottom position was praised by many, as Maia couldn’t effectively attack the champion with significant strikes or submission attempts.

The fight went the five-round distance, with the judges awarding Valentina the victory by way of unanimous decision.

Valentina Shevchenko and Antonina Shevchenko made history at UFC 255

Meanwhile, Valentina’s sister Antonina Shevchenko competed on the preliminary card of the UFC 255 event. Antonina took on Ariane Lipski in a flyweight bout and ended up stopping her by way of second-round TKO.

Furthermore, as noted, her sister Valentina Shevchenko competed later, picking up an impressive win in the UFC 255 fight card’s co-headlining matchup.

With their victories at UFC 255, Valentina and Antonina Shevchenko have etched their name in history by becoming the first sisters to pick up victories on the same UFC card.

Valentina and Antonina have several notable fights on the horizon. However, both sisters have time and again asserted that they won’t be fighting one another inside the Octagon.

Valentina Shevchenko’s next UFC flyweight title defense could be against Jessica Andrade or Lauren Murphy. On the other hand, Antonina Shevchenko is likely to continue working her way to the top of the flyweight division in the days to come.