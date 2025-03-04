Valentina Shevchenko pushes UFC matchmakers towards Zhang Weili showdown: "I think it would be an amazing fight" 

Valentina Shevchenko recently made her feelings known on a potential super fight against Zhang Weili and pushed UFC matchmakers to book the fight next. She noted that a champion vs. champion bout would be a great stylistic matchup and one that would excite fans.

Ad

Shevchenko most recently regained her women's flyweight championship after earning a unanimous decision win over Alexa Grasso in their trilogy fight at Noche UFC 306. Her next title defense is scheduled to take place at UFC 315 on May.10, where she will take on No. 2 ranked Manon Fiorot in the co-main event.

Weili had expressed interest in moving up to 125-pounds in attempt of a second championship and asked the UFC to grant her request after her latest win over Tatiana Suarez.

Ad

Trending

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Shevchenko responded when asked whether a bout against Weili would interest her. 'Bullet' mentioned that 'Magnum' would be the most logical opponent should she defeat Fiorot next and heaped praise on her career and success at strawweight:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think [Weili] is a great fighter and she's showed that she can be successful for many years... So many good fights and I just want to congratulate her on her recent victory... I think it would be an amazing fight. I think it would be something that fans would love to see."

Ad

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's comments regarding Zhang Weili below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Valentina Shevchenko says her sole focus is UFC 315 bout against Manon Fiorot

Valentina Shevchenko added that although she remains interested in a future bout against Zhang Weili, her sole focus is on her upcoming title defense against Manon Fiorot at UFC 315.

During the aforementioned appearance, Shevchenko mentioned that although the idea of fighting Weili is exciting, it's still too soon to think about because a lot has to happen first:

Ad

"It's still a little bit farther to think about and I don't let many thoughts come in my mind and start to defocus from the preparation what I will have for the next two months for [UFC 315]. And that's why I'm really thinking only in one direction right now."

Check out the UFC's post announcing Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.