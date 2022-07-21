"It's still your thoughts, but not truth" - Valentina Shevchenko wants to do away with 'blueprint' comments, will put move up to bantamweight on hold

Valentina Shevchenko looked human in her last title defense against Taila Santos. Santos controlled the champion for a prolonged period on the ground, taking her back and even threatening the 'Bullet' with several submission attempts. This has caused fans and the media to speculate that Santos may have discovered a "blueprint" to finally dethrone the champion. Brushing aside these comments, 'Bullet' told Ariel Helwani:

"Next fight is going to be the next title defense for the flyweight division. Even more, especially now, because right now you can really see how many strong opponents and strong contenders in flyweight. Especially now because now people kind've (are) like "Oh my god this is the, how you say, the blueprint or whatever." And I feel obligated on the next fight to show that *laughs* it's still your thoughts, but not truth."

When asked by Helwani if she believed that Santos deserved an immediate rematch, Shevchenko gave a thoughtful reply. 'The Bullet' believes that Santos should take the necessary time to recover from the orbital bone fracture that she suffered during their bout. Shevchenko believes that Santos should then face Lauren Murphy for a No.-1 contender bout. Regardless, the 'Bullet' said she'll be ready when it is time for a rematch to wash away any doubts about her dominance.

Valentina Shevchenko: "I am still ready" for a move to bantamweight

When asked whether she is still considering a move up to the bantamweight division, Valentina Shevchenko made it very clear that it's possible. However, Shevchenko said that it is all about timing and the right circumstances to make the jump. She said:

"I am ready. I am still ready. I am still considering this opportunity, I still want to do that. But the right timing. The right moment, the right place, the right circumstances. The right conditions. Everything has to be perfect. And before you reach that where everything's on point, I don't feel that it makes sense for me.

It seems as if Shevchenko is waiting for the stars to align. With MMA being such a dynamic and unpredictable sport, only time will tell what the future holds for the 'Bullet.'

