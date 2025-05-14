Valentina Shevchenko sends Chael Sonnen gun range invite following "spy" remark: "What problem he has with me"

Valentina Shevchenko extended an invitation to Chael Sonnen to meet up at a gun range after his latest remarks about her being a spy. Shevchenko weighed in on the narrative about her and attempted to figure out what issue the former UFC title challenger has with her.

The invitation comes in light of Sonnen's YouTube videos in which he said Shevchenko needed to be more authentic with the audience and embrace being a villain. Sonnen then claimed that Shevchenko isn't the nice person she portrays herself to be and believes going the villain route could be more lucrative.

In her latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Shevchenko doubled down on her previous response to Sonnen and extended an invitation. She said:

"All our conversation, it's really online. I would love to meet him and ask him directly, what is he thinking and what problem he has with me... Let's find out what problem you have with me... Maybe we have to go to the shooting range and maybe he will release the tension and it shows people who are martial artists, they can shoot as well, they can speak different languages and they are not spies."

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's comments regarding Chael Sonnen below:

Valentina Shevchenko explains why she wants to invite Chael Sonnen to a gun range

Valentina Shevchenko also extended an invitation to Chael Sonnen, so they can get to know each other better.

In the aforementioned clip, Shevchenko mentioned that she would be interested in having a conversation with Sonnen, so she can finally understand his viewpoint of her and decide whether they can even be friends:

"I would not say that much like, be friends. It's all about circumstances. I don't know what is the problem, but when I will listen to his problem, when I will understand his problem, then I will decide will we be friends or not."

Check out Chael Sonnen's video regarding Valentina Shevchenko below:

