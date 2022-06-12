"No matter what I have to do, I just will break her" - Valentina Shevchenko sends chilling message to Taila Santos ahead of their clash at UFC 275

Reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has directed a chilling message towards Taila Santos leading up to tonight’s UFC 275 event. Shevchenko will be looking to make her seventh consecutive flyweight title defense as she faces Santos in the co-main event matchup of UFC 275.

Ahead of her highly-anticipated title fight, Shevchenko spoke to UFC's Megan Olivi regarding the same. Upon being asked what stands out to her about her UFC 275 opponent, Shevchenko stated:

“I just like, look at her, and I’m trying to figure out what is her weak side, definitely to know her strong side. And it’s kind of like, no matter who, no matter what I have to do, I just will break her.”

Additionally, Olivi asked ‘Bullet’ what her expectations were from herself at UFC 275. Shevchenko replied by saying:

“Just go there and perform my art as best as I can. Every time I go there, and I leave all my heart inside the octagon. This is everything what I want to do and will do.”

Olivi then questioned whether Shevchenko, in her kickboxing or MMA career, had previously faced any fighter similar to Santos. Responding to the same, ‘Bullet’ explained that while she has faced fighters with similar styles, every opponent is different, so it’s crucial to prepare specifically for a given opponent.

Watch Valentina Shevchenko’s conversation with Megan Olivi below:

Valentina Shevchenko on her mindset while analyzing opponents like Taila Santos

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko recently spoke to Yahoo! Sports ahead of her upcoming showdown against Taila Santos. ‘Bullet’ praised her opponent and indicated that if Santos has been accorded a title shot by the UFC, it means that she deserves to be in the title matchup.

Nevertheless, Valentina Shevchenko asserted that her goal wasn’t to admire her opponents but to destroy them. Expounding upon her killer mindset while breaking down opponents like Santos, Shevchenko said:

“She [Santos] showed that in her previous fights she's a tough opponent, a strong opponent with a lot of power. You cannot take it out from her. My goal is not just looking in her fight game, my thing is to see where is the holes and where I can destroy her. Not to admire, but to destroy. When I start to study an opponent, this is what I focus into."

Watch the interview below:

