Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos: Height, weight, reach and UFC record comparison

Valentina Shevchenko will be at a height disadvantage when facing Taila Santos at UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka this weekend. Shevchenko stands at 165cm tall, with her opponent standing at 168cm.

The UFC champion also last weighed in slightly lighter than Santos. 'Bullet' last weighed-in at 124 pounds, while the Brazilian tipped the scales at 125.5 pounds last time out, but she did have an extra pound buffer with the bout not being for the title.

Shevchenko is going to have to overcome a sizeable reach deficit at UFC 275. Santos has a huge 173cm reach, which is much larger than the champion's 166cm.

However, what 'Bullet' lacks in size, she makes up for in experience. Shevchenko has a lot more UFC fights than Santos and has an impressive resume of former foes.

Shevchenko has a UFC record of 11 wins and just 2 losses, with both of her defeats coming against Amanda Nunes. Santos, meanwhile, only has five UFC bouts in total and has a record of 4 wins and just 1 loss.

The Brazilian suffered a setback in her debut fight in the UFC against Mara Borella, but has since gone unbeaten in the organization.

As previously mentioned, the UFC champion has an impressive resume, beating names such as Holly Holm, Julianna Peña, Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Jéssica Andrade.

Santos' biggest UFC win came against Joanne Wood in her latest outing, but the 28-year-old has never faced an opponent of Shevchenko's caliber

Stephen Thompson tips Valentina Shevchenko for UFC 275 success

Stephen Thompson has made no secret of who he believes will leave UFC 275 with the women's flyweight belt. The UFC welterweight expects an easy victory for Valentina Shevchenko when she faces Taila Santos.

While speaking on the What’s up Everybody!? podcast, Thompson predicted a seventh successful defense for Shevchenko:

"She's going to go out there and crush this girl."

Watch the full episode of the What’s up Everybody!? podcast below:

This could seem a little disrespectful to Santos, given the Brazilian does have a 19-1 professional MMA record. However, only four of those victories have come under the UFC banner.

Santos suffered her only defeat when facing Mara Borella in the UFC and has only finished Joanne Wood. The 28-year-old's other three organizational wins have all come via decision, beating Roxanne Modafferi, Gillian Robertson and Molly McCann.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far