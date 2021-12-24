Watch: Valentina Shevchenko works out lakeside at 5,300ft in Kyrgyzstan 

Valentina Shevchenko recently took to her Instagram to share a video of herself training at lake Issyk Kul in her home country of Kyrgyzstan.

As mentioned by the UFC women's flyweight champion, the lake is at an elevation of 5,300ft above sea level. In the video, Valentina Shevchenko can be seen performing a high-intensity MMA shadow boxing drill.

Have a look at the video shared by 'Bullet' below:

It looks like Valentina Shevchenko has implemented high-altitude preparation in her training regiment. The UFC flyweight queen shared a post back in November this year where she was seen doing some mitt work by the lake.

High-altitude training has proven to work for a lot of fighters as it helps with building up endurance. With that in mind, it's no wonder Shevchenko is still going strong after more than a decade in the sport.

Valentina Shevchenko @BulletValentina Training back home in my place of power 💥 Issyk Kul lake, maintains of Kyrgyzstan 🇰🇬 and elevation of 5,500 ft. Feels so good !

What lies ahead for Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC?

Valentina Shevchenko was last seen in action back at UFC 266. At the September pay-per-view, she defended her flyweight crown against Lauren Murphy.

Shevchenko has held the flyweight title since 2018. With her dominant reign, not a lot is left for 'Bullet' to accomplish in the sport of MMA. She is considered one of the best female fighters to have ever stepped inside the octagon.

UFC @ufc



March 5, 2016 - UFC 196: Amanda Nunes Leoa vs Valentina Shevchenko I



FREE FIGHT!
March 5, 2016 - UFC 196: Amanda Nunes Leoa vs Valentina Shevchenko I

However, Valentina Shevchenko might want to avenge her two losses to Amanda Nunes in the near future. 'Bullet' has lost two fights in the UFC, both of which came against the 'Lioness'.

Nunes recently lost to Julianna Pena, who pulled off one of the biggest upsets in history by taking the bantamweight gold away from the Brazilian. Nunes will most likely get an immediate rematch against Pena, which makes the potential trilogy fight between Shevchenko and the featherweight champ unlikely for the time being.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport And still!



Amanda Nunes defeats Valentina Shevchenko via split decision to remain bantamweight champion

However, the fight between is not out of the realm of possibility. Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3 is the biggest fight to make across all female divisions. It's hard to imagine we won't see the pair collide again.

