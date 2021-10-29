5 reasons why the UFC should book Nunes vs. Shevchenko

Two of the UFC's most dominant champions, Amanda 'The Lioness' Nunes and Valentina 'Bullet' Shevchenko, have shared the octagon on two occasions. Now, it seems as though the UFC are leaning towards booking a trilogy bout.

Dana White seems open to the idea of Nunes vs. Shevchenko 3. If Nunes and Shevchenko defend their titles again, the trilogy would be the logical fight to book. It's no secret that both fighters will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame one day.

Nunes and Shevchenko have been two exceptional UFC champions. Amanda Nunes is the current UFC women's featherweight and bantamweight champion, while Shevchenko is the current UFC women's flyweight champion.

Both women have been excellent ambassadors of the sport and should have an opportunity to get one definitive victory. Nunes may have won both fights, but the idea of getting a definitive victory could still be appealing.

This list looks at five reasons why the UFC should book a trilogy bout between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko.

#5. UFC can promote the bout as a clash of champions

Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko have fought in the UFC twice before; under two different circumstances. When they fought at UFC 196 and UFC 215, both women competed in the women's bantamweight division. Since then, a lot has changed in both Nunes and Shevchenko's respective careers.

If the UFC booked the trilogy for the women's bantamweight championship, they'd be able to promote it as a clash of champions.

Clevis Murray @ClevisMurray Many people are clamoring for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Amanda Nunes 3.



Although Nunes is 2-0 against her, a third bout would have even bigger intrigue.



Shevchenko is more known now and a champion. Plus, she’d be looking to become a double champ. Taking that away from Nunes. Many people are clamoring for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Amanda Nunes 3.Although Nunes is 2-0 against her, a third bout would have even bigger intrigue.Shevchenko is more known now and a champion. Plus, she’d be looking to become a double champ. Taking that away from Nunes.

In 2018, Shevchenko moved down to flyweight after losing Nunes in the rematch and didn't waste time establishing herself in the new division. Shevchenko submitted Priscila Cachoeira and was awarded the Performance of the Night bonus.

Nunes, on the other hand, went on to make history of her own. 'The Lioness' moved up to 145 lbs and defeated Cris Cyborg by first-round knockout to become the UFC women's featherweight champion. In doingn so, Nunes became the first woman to become a simultaneous two-division UFC champion.

A potential champion vs. champion trilogy might generate more interest amongst casual viewers as well.

If the bout happens, it'll likely take place at bantamweight. This would give Valentina Shevchenko a chance to snatch Nunes' second belt. She would also, in turn, take Nunes' status as a two-division champion as her own.

Verdict @VerdictMMA Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 was razor close.



Here's the 🌎 Scorecard data from the rematch three years ago today. Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 was razor close.Here's the 🌎 Scorecard data from the rematch three years ago today. https://t.co/N2HWLrfA4a

Amanda Nunes, on the other hand, might be hungry to prove herself after a controversial win in the second fight with Shevchenko. A decisive win over Valentina Shevchenko could be what Nunes needs to seal the GWOAT discussion.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Utathya Ghosh