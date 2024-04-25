“Vanilla Thunder is on a mission” - Fans pumped up for Ben Tynan’s quick turnaround in ONE 167 tussle against Mauro Cerilli

ONE Championship fans are excited to see Ben Tynan make a quick turnaround after scoring a first-round TKO against Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21.

After earning his second straight finish under the ONE banner, 'Vanilla Thunder' returns on Friday, June 7, when the promotion returns to Impact Arena in Bangkok for a loaded ONE 167 card.

"Heavyweight giants collide. Canadian breakout star Ben Tynan and Italian bruiser Mauro Cerilli are set to throw down at ONE 167 on Prime Video! Who leaves Bangkok with the W?"

ONE fans were delighted to see the announcement of Tynan's imminent return on Instagram.

"That's a quick turnaround for Tynan. I'm excited to see this."

"Vanilla Thunder is on a MISSION this year."

"Tynan is a busy man. This will be a fun fight."

"Tynan is like Jake Hager from Bellator, but with everything including the charisma, so the better version."

"The GOAT is back."

Ben Tynan faces a tough test against Italian 'Hammer' Mauro Cerilli

Meeting Ben Tynan at ONE 167 will be former Italian mixed martial arts champion Mauro Cerilli. 'The Hammer' is no stranger to the Circle, having made six previous appearances and competing against some of the biggest names in the division's history, such as former ONE heavyweight MMA world champions Brandon 'The Truth' Vera and Arjan Bhullar.

He also faced Iranian powerhouse Amir Aliakbari at the promotion's inaugural Amazon Prime Video event in August 2022.

Overall, Cerilli is 15-5 in his mixed martial arts career, giving him a significant advantage when it comes to experience against the 6-0 Tynan.

Will 'Vanilla Thunder' keep his 'O' intact or will the Italian standout make it back-to-back wins inside the Circle?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.