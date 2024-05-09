Vasiliy Lomachenko walkout songs: Tracks the Ukrainian boxer has previously used

Vasiliy Lomachenko is gearing up to face George Kambosos Jr. in a 12-round battle for the vacant IBF lightweight title this weekend. The bout is scheduled to take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The former three-division titleholder and undisputed lightweight champion last competed in May 2023, experiencing a unanimous decision defeat against then-undisputed lightweight titleholder Devin Haney.

Their bout was a thrilling, see-saw battle that left some questioning the judges' decision, with many feeling that Lomachenko had done sufficient to claim victory.

'The Matrix' started his professional career in 2013 with a fourth-round knockout victory over Jose Luis Ramirez. Despite a setback in his second bout, where he suffered a split decision loss to Orlando Salido for the WBO featherweight title, the 36-year-Ukrainian rebounded by defeating Gary Russell Jr. to claim the belt. This victory marked the start of a 13-fight win streak for him.

Lomachenko secured the WBO super featherweight championship by defeating Roman Martinez in 2016. Over the following years, he successfully defended his title multiple times. In 2018, he claimed the WBA lightweight title by defeating Jorge Linares, and later that year, he added the WBO title to his collection by defeating Jose Pedraza. In 2019, he further solidified his status as a champion by winning the WBC strap against Luke Campbell.

'The Matrix' suffered a setback in October 2020, losing his lightweight titles to Teofimo Lopez via unanimous decision. However, he swiftly rebounded, securing back-to-back victories over Masayoshi Nakatani and Richard Commey in 2021. Prior to continuing his career, Lomachenko enlisted in the Ukrainian army to combat Russian hostilities.

Which songs did Vasiliy Lomachenko walk out to?

With a professional record of 17-3, 11 of which were knockout victories, Vasiliy Lomachenko is known for his ability to deliver intense ring entrances.

'The Matrix' lives up to his moniker, consistently adhering to the tradition of entering the ring to the mesmerizing rhythms of the 1997 new age pop song 'Clubbed to Death' by Rob Dougan since the inception of his boxing journey. Notably, this song was also featured in the iconic 1999 cult classic film, 'The Matrix'.

Lomachenko deviated from his typical entrance routine during his fight against Jorge Linares in May 2018, opting instead for the iconic 1987 hip-hop hit 'I'm Bad' by LL COOL J to accompany his ring walk.