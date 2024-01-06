Vergil Ortiz Jr. parents: Here's all you need to know about the undefeated pro-boxer's family life

The undefeated professional boxer Vergil Ortiz Jr. was born in Dallas, Texas, on March 25, 1998, to Vergil Ortiz Sr. and Mela Reveles of Mexcian descent.

Per a report by TV Guide, Ortiz's father is a former boxer and was instrumental in piquing the young phenom's interest in the pugilistic arts. However, he never made it out of the amateur circuit himself and turned a coach rather than turning pro.

Check out Vergil Ortiz Jr. and his father below:

According to the article, the budding superstar started his boxing journey after his father took him to the neighborhood rec center when he was just a child.

While not much is known about his mother, according to Zuluhiphop, the fighter has three siblings.

Ortiz Jr. holds a stellar amateur record of 140-20. He is a 2013 Junior Olympic gold medalist and seven-time national champion. In the professional circuit, he has an unblemished record of 19-0, with all his wins coming via stoppages. He was The Ring Magazine Prospect of the Year for 2019.

In his most recent fight against Michael McKinson in August 2022, Ortiz Jr. secured a ninth-round TKO to defend the WBO international welterweight title.

Catch Vergil Ortiz Jr.'s best knockouts below:

While there is no doubt about his indomitable fighting spirit and talent, recent years haven't been kind to the pugilist. Complications surrounding his health have kept his boxing appearances sporadic.

After having multiple bouts of COVID-19, the Texan developed a condition called rhabdomyolysis, which deteriorates muscle fibers and causes kidney failure.

However, he has since recovered and is scheduled to face Fredrick Lawson at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on Jan. 6.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson: Betting odds

While Vergil Ortiz Jr. is coming into his super welterweight debut against Fredrick Lawson following a 17-month layoff, the bookmakers have pegged him as the favorite for the matchup.

Per a report by FansDuel sportsbook, Ortiz Jr. is a -2400 prohibitive favorite, with his opponent as a +1140 underdog.

Per the current odds, a $100 wager on the American will yield a payout of $104.17, while the same bet on Lawson will result in a more lucrative winnings of $1,240 if the Ghanaian gets his hand raised.

Suffice it to say, the undefeated star also shares the confidence that odds makers have in him. During a recent media interaction, the fighter claimed that his bout against the African is going to play out the same as his previous outings.

Catch Vergil Ortiz Jr's comments below (3:24):