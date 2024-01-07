Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson comparison: Height, weight, record, and everything else about the Jan. 6 boxers

Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Fredrick Lawson are set to lock horns later tonight at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. Ahed of the much-awaited clash, let's take a look at how the pugilists stack up against each other.

Ortiz Jr. stands at five feet 10" inches in height and weighed in at 156 pounds for his super welterweight debut. The 25-year-old is an orthodox fighter holding an undefeated record of 19-0, with all his wins coming via stoppages.

Expand Tweet

Since turning pro in 2016, the Texas native has gone on to claim both WBA Gold and WBO international titles. In his most recent fight in August 2022, he made light work of Michael McKinson in a WBA title eliminator.

Watch Vergil Ortiz Jr.'s top finishes below:

However, recent times have not been kind to the young pugilist, and health complications have kept his boxing outings sporadic.

In comparison, Lawson stands at five feet nine inches and has weighed in at 152.4 pounds found for tonight's clash. The Ghanaian holds an impressive record of 30-3, with 22 of his wins coming via stoppages. The orthodox fighter is almost a decade older than his opponent at 34.

During his career, he has gone on to claim the IBF International and WBC International silver welterweight championships. He last fought on April 2023 at College Park Center, Arlington, claiming a unanimous decision win over Estevan Villalobos.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. gives a health update

While there is no question about Vergil Ortiz Jr.'s talent and passion for the sport, complications with his health have kept him on the sidelines in recent years. After suffering from multiple bouts of COVID-19, he developed rhabdomyolysis, a condition that adversely affects the kidneys.

However, ahead of his return fight with Lawson, the undefeated contender believes that his health scares are a thing of the past. Speaking to 210BoxingTv, he said:

"I think it's over with. I had rhabdo the first fight with [Michael] McKinson, and then the [Eimantas] Stanionis fight, when it got canceled the second time. The third time, it wasn't rhabdo. It was a simple case of excessive heating... I was dehydrated, but I think it's over with. I'm pretty sure it's over with."

Catch Vergil Ortiz Jr.'s comments below (0:23):