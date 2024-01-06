Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson purse: How much are the boxers getting paid for their upcoming showdown?

The highly anticipated Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson boxing match is scheduled to go down this weekend, and both pugilists are expected to take home a bumper paycheck. Their fight will be a 12-round junior middleweight affair and will go down at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

Ortiz Jr. has a perfect 19-0 professional record, with all of his wins coming via knockout. Unsurprisingly, the 25-year-old American has earned himself the reputation of an impeccable knockout artist. Meanwhile, Lawson has an impressive 30-3 record as a professional, with 22 of those wins via knockout.

While no official purse has been announced for this fight, Ortiz Jr. and Lawson are reportedly expected to earn around a hefty six-figure paycheck. According to Marca, the WBO International welterweight champion could take home $300,000 in guaranteed money, while Lawson would get approximately $100,000.

It's worth noting that this fight would be Ortiz Jr.'s first outing in 17 months. He was previously forced to pull out of two fights, both against Eimantas Stanionis. The first time due to a muscle condition and the second time due to dehydration and heat exhaustion. The 25-year-old American is coming off a ninth-round knockout victoy over Michael McKinson in August 2022.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. wants to be active in 2024

After dealing with setbacks for the past year and a half, Vergil Ortiz Jr. is looking forward to being as active as possible in 2024. He recently outlined his plans to compete at least three or four times this year and regain the incredible momentum he had back in 2019.

As mentioned, Ortiz Jr. has been dealing with a life-threatening muscle condition called 'Rhabdomyolysis' that led to two fights with the WBA world welterweight champion being scrapped. After fighting just once in 2022, he's excited to make his junior middleweight debut this weekend and fight more often.

In a recent interview with Boxing Scene, Ortiz Jr. outlined his future plans and shared some details about his training camp for the Lawson fight. He said:

"I definitely wanna fight at least three times this year. I wanna shoot for four. I wanna get my momentum back. You know, I had a lot of momentum, and a lot of that momentum was when I was fighting three, four times a year. I wanna be active."

He continued:

"Training has gone very well. I feel like this is honestly the best I’ve felt in a very long time... I’m ready mentally and physically." [h/t BoxingScene.com]