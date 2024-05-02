"Very cool guy" - Smilla Sundell enamored by Tawanchai's 'technical and strong' fighting style

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell of Sweden recently spent some time training with ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai at Fairtex. And the 19-year-old phenom has nothing but kind words to say about the Thai superstar.

Sundell trains at the renowned Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, which is often frequented by some of the biggest stars in martial arts, including guys like Tawanchai and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

'The Hurricane' told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"I like his [Tawanchai's] style. He's very technical and very strong. I like watching him fight. He usually kicks very good and everything. He's a very nice guy, smiles a lot. Very cool guy."

Sundell is set to defend her ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title against fiery Russian challenger 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova in the main event at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Fairtex gets behind teenage sensation Smilla Sundell: "She's the most dangerous teenager!"

Fairtex frontman Matt Lucas wants fans to throw their support behind 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell ahead of ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video this weekend.

Lucas holds 'The Hurricane' in high regard, even if she's just 19 years old.

He told Calf Kick Sports:

"Thank you for everyone who supports Smilla. Obviously, she's a phenomenal athlete that deserves a lot of recogniton. More importantly, she's a good person. That's why I like Smilla. She's the most dangerous teenager I know, and she's an amazing person. I want to see the world of sports have more good people and less assholes. That's why you should support Smilla, not an asshhole."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video as it happens.