"Very frustrating position" - Aljamain Sterling reacts to undefeated Grant Dawson using his 'backpack' style to secure a dominant win

Lightweight prospect Grant Dawson employed the backpack body triangle to outpoint Damir Ismagulov at UFC Vegas 76. Aljamain Sterling received a lot of criticism when he used it to outpoint Petr Yan in their rematch. However, the MMA community is beginning to understand the efficacy of this style, and Sterling is getting the validation he deserves.

As Grant Dawson was inching his way to a unanimous decision win on the main card of UFC on Vegas 76, UFC’s bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling was noting his observations of the fight.

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA Grant Dawson singing "Backpack! Backpack!" Very dominant round. Damir needs something big to bounce back. #UFCVegas76

A number of fighters appreciated Dawson on Twitter for using this technique. Former UFC bantamweight Cody Gibson lauded Aljamain Sterling for proving the efficacy of body triangle through his tweet as he wrote:

“The champ @funkmasterMMA has shown that the human backpack body triangle is hard to escape. I’ve used it a lot the last couple of years myself and Grant Dawson is putting on a clinic with it tonight #UFCVegas76”

Cody Gibson @TheRenegade559 The champ @funkmasterMMA has shown that the human backpack body triangle is hard to escape. I've used it a lot the last couple years myself and Grant Dawson is putting on a clinic with it tonight 👏🏻 #UFCVegas76

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA Very frustrating position to be in.

“Very frustrating position to be in,” Sterling responded.

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo also took to Twitter and praised Grant Dawson for his effort. Sterling, who last defended his title against Cejudo, opined that Cejudo can adopt the backpack style given his wrestling credentials.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Grant Dawson has really come out to his own. This man is the dark horse at light weight. Great takedown timing and transitions. Salute 🫡 #UFCFightNight

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA I feel like it's a style you can adopt too

“I feel like it’s a style you can adopt too,” Sterling replied to Cejudo.

The initial phase of Aljamain Sterling’s bantamweight title run has been controversial due to the nature of his victory in the first Petr Yan fight. As a result, even his second win over the former champ was heavily discredited. However, Grant Dawson replicating the success with the same technique that Sterling used to subdue Yan is the best validation the champ can get.

Grant Dawson puts UFC lightweight division on notice

Damir Ismagulov is one of the most phenomenal strikers the UFC’s lightweight division has to offer. However, Grant Dawson was able to use his wrestling skills effectively to nullify the threat and cruise to a comfortable decision win.

He attributes the success to his coaching team and is now looking forward to extending his dominance in the top echelons of the division. When Michael Bisping gave Dawson an opportunity to explain his future plans, Dawson cut no corners. The 15th-ranked UFC lightweight said:

“What’s next is either a big name or a big rank. So if it’s Tony Ferguson it’s a go because he’s a big name. If it’s Beneil Dariush, that’s a go because it’s a big rank. Whoever it is, I am here to tell you guys I am the best in the world. Islam Makhachev, you’re the GOAT but I am your replacement.”

Watch Grant Dawson speak about his future plans in the video below:

