"Very good analogy Izzy!" - Fans praise Israel Adesanya’s sharp breakdown of why Dricus Du Plessis is a problem at middleweight

Israel Adesanya has been praised by MMA fans after he recently opted to breakwhy Dricus du Plessis is so dominant in the middleweight division. Having previously shared the octagon with the South African, Adesanya shared his analysis of what caused him and so many others problems against the champion.

Despite currently reigning at the top of the 185-pound division with an undefeated record in the promotion (9-0), du Plessis still regularly faces questions about his fighting ability. A number of MMA fans and pundits believe his style shouldn't work, as his striking can appear awkward and sloppy.

There is no question about its effectiveness, however, as the 31-year-old is the champ and holds wins over the likes of Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland and Darren Till.

With questions still surrounding Dricus du Plessis and his abilities, Israel Adesanya explained why he is such a tough opponent to figure out.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"He's [du Plessis] stubborn man, it's even funny to watch. I give him all the respect. He's so good at what he does, no matter what. What did I say before? He's the best sh*t fighter in the world but somehow he makes it look good."

Fans have since been reacting to Adesanya's analysis, with many opting to praise the Nigerian-New Zealander for his take. One fan wrote:

"Very good analogy Izzy!"

Another fan said:

"Very good intake by Izzy...."

One fan added:

"Very true, grappling/wrestlers are getting the go now over strikers"

Another said:

"DDP🔥 & Izzy 🔥 respect 💪"

Israel Adesanya wants to train with Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya has revealed he is open to training with Jon Jones, in the hope he can turn around his form in the octagon.

Adesanya is currently on a three-fight losing skid, suffering defeats to Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis and Nassourdine Imavov. Despite the drop in form, however, Adesanya believes he can still improve his game and wants to learn from the best to do it.

Speaking in the same episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, the 35-year-old discussed potentially training with 'Bones', stating:

"Definitely. It’s on the list. It’s on the list. With Jon [Jones], bruh, I know I can learn a lot. Long guy, his frames. I’ve watched him since UFC 92. The way he moves, I can pick his brain on some stuff. So definitely it’ll happen, but time"

