Israel Adesanya talks potentially training with Jon Jones down the line, hilariously theorizes creating "more hunger" before next fight

Israel Adesanya is currently facing a three-fight losing streak in the UFC. Recently spoke about the possibility of training alongside Jon Jones, who is often regarded as one of the most intelligent fighters in the promotion.

Ad

At UFC 293, 'The Last Stylebender' lost the UFC middleweight title to Sean Strickland. Subsequently, Adesanya suffered defeats in his last two fights against Dricus du Plessis and Nassourdine Imavov.

As he aims for a strong comeback in the promotion, the former UFC middleweight champion shared his thoughts during a recent appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, saying:

"Definitely. It’s on the list. It’s on the list. With Jon [Jones], bruh, I know I can learn a lot. Long guy, his frames. I’ve watched him since UFC 92. The way he moves, I can pick his brain on some stuff. So definitely it’ll happen, but time"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Kamaru Usman, the co-host of the show, immediately questioned if Adesanya is waiting for inspiration to get back into the octagon. The Nigerian-Kiwi fighter humorously responded, saying:

"We have the hunger. When you said that, even I'm like, 'Maybe I should create more hunger.' I might just go f**king spending dumb sh*t out here"

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones once shared a heated feud

The rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones began in 2018, when Adesanya was making impressive strides in the UFC. Many people in the community started comparing Adesanya to Jones, which did not sit well with the reigning UFC heavyweight champion. This led to a feud between the two on social media, filled with constant insult exchanges.

Ad

However, after years of trading barbs, 'The Last Stylebender' and 'Bones' have since reconciled and now hold no grudges against each other.

Check out a video of them together below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.