"Very incel like" - Ranked UFC fighter gives his take on current conversation about women's MMA

Ranked UFC featherweight Sodiq Yusuff has given his thoughts on the current landscape of women's MMA and it's perception in the community.

Yusuff currently sits at No.12 in the 145-pound division and is preparing to face fan favorite Diego Lopes at UFC 300. 'Super' is hoping to bounce back to winning ways following his 'Fight of the Night' encounter against Edson Barboza last October. He lost the bout via unanimous decision.

Recently, Yusuff took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer his take on women's MMA whilst responding to a fan who asked whether critics of the female side of the sport should be called either an 'incel' or a 'simp'. Both are terms regularly used to describe those who are unable to find a romantic partner.

The UFC featherweight stated that neither should be used to describe fans who don't watch women's MMA, they should be instead be saved for the fans that unfairly criticize women in the sport.

He wrote:

"The incel thing doesn't come from not wanting to watch wmma. It's about how it's expressed (very incel like). Like the guy saying women were invading his space. Somewhere along the line, people got the misconception that all criticism is constructive. Some ppl are just weird."

He followed up his post by adding:

"Hope that makes sense. And if it doesn't apply to you let it rock"

Dana White gives vague response about Conor McGregor's return amid UFC 300 rumors

Dana White recently refused to rule out whether or not Conor McGregor will return to the octagon at UFC 300 to face Michael Chandler.

The highly anticipated Apr. 13 pay-per-view is yet to have it's headline bout announced, and many fans believe it could be set to feature the Irishman. Both McGregor and Chandler have also fueled the rumors of their clash on the card by stating on social media that they want to fight in April.

During the UFC 297 post-fight press conference, White was asked about McGregor and Chandler's exchange and their comments regarding the bout. White once again refused to confirm anything, however, and urged fans to wait for an announcement.

He said:

"When Conor is ready to fight, you know we'll announce it. That's what we do. I don't know [if June is a possible date]."

Catch White's comments here (22:20):