"Very much happening" - Logan Paul puts an end to speculations of fight against Dillon Danis being canceled

Logan Paul quashed all speculations about the fight against Dillon Danis being called off.

During the Misfits Boxing pre-fight press conference on Thursday, the tension between the two fighters boiled over into a captivating confrontation. 'The Maverick' stunned everyone by unexpectedly tossing what appeared to be a water bottle in Danis' direction.

Just as security personnel were about to step in and break up the commotion, 'El Jefe' struck back, using the microphone as an improvised weapon. He landed a forceful blow to Paul's face, leaving him with a cut around his left eye.

Rumors of the YouTuber-turned-boxer potentially withdrawing from the fight due to an injury quickly gained momentum. The speculation reached a crescendo when Danis and Mike Perry, the backup fighter for the match, faced off following the chaos.

However, Logan Paul recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and reaffirmed his commitment to face Dillon Danis in the upcoming bout with back-to-back posts:

"This Saturday we catching a Predator."

He added:

"Dillon can’t escape me. The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher 😈."

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are set to go head-to-head in a six-round exhibition boxing match on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester as a part of the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event. The headliner of this high-profile event is the highly awaited clash between KSI and Tommy Fury.