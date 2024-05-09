"Very nice, sweet man" - Ariel Helwani pays touching tribute as UFC 1 pioneer Art Jimmerson passes away at 61

Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani reflected on Art Jimmerson's impact on MMA following the announcement of his death. Earlier today, reports surfaced of Jimmerson dying at the age of 61 and Helwani paid his tribute to the MMA pioneer by saying this on X:

"Very sad to read this. UFC 1 isn't remembered for what it is without Art. Reconnected with him a few years ago when I saw him at an open workout at a UFC gym. Very nice, sweet man, who was very proud to be a part of MMA history. May he rest in peace."

In November 1993, the first UFC event of all time was held in Denver, Colorado. Ten fighters competed in the inaugural event, including Royce Gracie, Ken Shamrock, Gerard Gordeau, and Jimmerson. Several significant moments took place that night, but none were arguably more important than the appearance of 'One Glove.'

Jimmerson, who was riding a 15-fight win streak in professional boxing at the time, was scheduled to face Royce Gracie. Little did the boxer know that he foreshadowed the future evolution of MMA by wearing one boxing glove while his other hand was simply wrapped to engage in grappling.

Art Jimmerson only fought once in the UFC, a submission loss against Royce Gracie in the inaugural event. With that said, the image of him wearing one boxing glove at UFC 1 will never be forgotten, as he helped pave the way for future MMA fighters.

What is Art Jimmerson's professional boxing record?

Before becoming a professional boxer, Art Jimmerson was a 1983 Golden Gloves winner in the middleweight division. Heading into his lone UFC fight, Jimmerson held a pro record of 29-5, including 16 wins by KO/TKO.

Following his loss against Royce Gracie, Jimmerson's professional boxing career unraveled as he lost his last nine fights. The Missouri-born fighter last appeared in the ring in November 2002, when he suffered a second-round TKO loss against Rydell Booker.

Jimmerson retired from professional boxing with a record of 33-18. He was later one of the head coaches at a UFC GYM in California before passing away earlier this week.

