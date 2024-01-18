Veteran boxer Lennox Lewis paints grim future for Anthony Joshua in the potential aftermath of Francis Ngannou fight

Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is set to take on ex-UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou in the MMA star's second professional boxing bout.

Veteran boxer Lennox Lewis, who is the last person to hold undisputed heavyweight champion status, criticized 'AJ' for opting to fight Ngannou. Promoter Eddie Hearn's response stated that the winner of the fight will take on the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed title.

However, Lewis disputed the claim and presented his case for other contenders, such as Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker:

"Ok @EddieHearn I know this is the promoter in u speaking, so l'll break it down like the boxing fan i am. If AJ beats Ngannou, which he should, does that elevate him to a shot at undisputed? Beating Wallin & Ngannou? There's a much better case for the winner of #ParkerZhang And if AJ gets through Ngannou, and Usyk wins undisputed, is the appetite for #usykJoshua3 out there?"

Lewis then advised Joshua to fight stronger opponents if he wants to take on the biggest names, and referenced his own dig at Mike Tyson from back in the day:

"If Fury becomes undisputed, the man says he's vacating all belts but the wbc and ring so fury in effect becomes last undisputed until someone else can Thanos them back together. I still want to see AJ fight Fury and Wilder... those are big fights. But like i told Mike Tyson, if u keep fighting guys like Lou Savarese, you will NEVER be ready for me."

Check out Lewis' entire thread of posts below:

Expand Tweet

Anthony Joshua says Francis Ngannou is his "undisputed title fight"

Anthony Joshua is not treating this fight any differently despite the lack of experience held by his opponent Francis Ngannou, who has only fought once in the boxing ring.

Instead, Joshua is affording him the utmost respect and even claimed that his mentality going into the fight was that he was fighting an undisputed title bout.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, he said:

"Ngannou is my undisputed title fight, that's the mentality I have to have. Ngannou is my undisputed fight. Because you're only as good as your last fight. And I respect him a lot, he ain't easy money. He is a hard nights work, and you know what's crazy? So am I. I'm a hard nights work for anyone, so let's go, it's gonna be fireworks."

Check out Anthony Joshua's full comments below:

Expand Tweet