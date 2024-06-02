Veteran boxer seemingly confirms KSI clash, eyes Jake Paul next: "Send contact or go back to Disney b**ch"

Jake Paul's recent social media post ended in a heated exchange with a veteran boxer who is reportedly set to take on KSI. Paul, whose scheduled fight with boxing great Mike Tyson on July 20 was postponed, went on to accept a fight against KSI's rumored opponent.

Recently, Paul took to X and claimed that KSI was set to take on retired boxer Amir Khan and shared his thoughts on the potential fight:

"KSI vs. Amir Khan I f*** with. Good entertainment."

In response, Khan posted a famous quote from the movie 'Rocky IV', implying that he is scheduled to fight the British influencer and sent a chilling warning to Paul:

"If he dies, he dies. Then f*** @jakepaul up."

Paul accepted the callout and proposed to fight Khan in February 2025 with a prediction of his own:

"You will k*ll the forehead if you actually take it serious. Then we can run it in February and I'm going to splatter yo like [Breidis] Prescott."

Khan concluded:

"Send contract or go back to Disney b***h."

Khan, who retired in 2022, held several world titles, including WBA and IBF light welterweight titles.

Paul's post comes days after Tyson's health concern threatened to cancel their upcoming boxing match. 'The Problem Child' proposed to fight KSI if Tyson pulled out of the fight. However, KSI rejected the callout and cited that he was preparing for a fight scheduled in August.

KSI previously competed against Tommy Fury on Oct. 14, 2023, and lost via unanimous decision. He holds a 4-1-1NC record in boxing and has been a bitter rival of Paul. However, the beef has not culminated in a fight yet.