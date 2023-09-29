Veteran Ham Seo Hee says her age won’t be a disadvantage against younger Stamp: “I am more mature”

The 11-year age gap between veteran Ham Seo Hee and the robust Stamp Fairtex is indeed one of the biggest narratives of the headlining act of ONE Fight Night 14.

However, as far as the South Korean superstar is concerned, her age will not be a disadvantage against one of the most dynamic female strikers in the world.

An interim ONE atomweight MMA world champion will be crowned this Friday when the 115-pound division’s top two fighters collide at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The history-seeking Stamp has sights on becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion, after previously lording over the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks.

For Ham, on the other hand, it will culmination of the blood, sweat, and tears she put in almost two decades of dedication to her craft.

Now entering the twilight of her decorated career at 36 years old, ‘Hamzzang’ said her invaluable experience will trump over Stamp’s youth once they share the circle.

“In the beginning, I was always a little bit upset, and a little bit conscious of the fact that I am older than Stamp,” she admitted during her OFN14 pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post."

She added:

“She’s a little younger than I am, but it turns out many fighters at ONE Championship are that much younger than I am. It turns out that I am more mature. I’ve been around in the game for a long period of time. So I’ve come to terms with all of that and how I responded to it, how I move forward with that is to train harder. I realized If I train hard, I can still win.”

Watch Ham Seo Hee’s full SCMP MMA interview below:

Ham Seo Hee sports a 26-8 overall career record, including an immaculate 3-0 run in ONE Championship.

The Busan native considers this match as the biggest and most important fight of her career, and she’ll no doubt leave it all on the line for 26 pounds of solid gold.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime on September 29. The 10-fight spectacle is free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.