"I would have been f**ked" - Joe Rogan describes how martial arts and comedy helped with being "too independent"

Joe Rogan has revealed how martial arts and comedy helped him with being “too independent.” In a conversation with computer scientist and AI (Artificial Intelligence) researcher Lex Fridman on the Lex Fridman Podcast, Rogan opened up about multiple topics.

Rogan recalled idolizing his biological father, Joseph Rogan, as his “hero” in his childhood. His parents divorced when he was five, and he’s been estranged from his father since seven. His mother eventually met his stepfather, whom Rogan referred to as “a great guy” and “a hippie.”

He noted that they moved a lot. While Rogan was resultantly unable to develop long-term friendships, he benefitted because he was forced to form his own opinions rather than conform to a given neighborhood/group.

He believes that losing his biological father at a young age and constantly moving made him an “independent thinker” and left him with “a very independent streak.” Rogan competed in Taekwondo in his youth, before venturing into acting, stand-up comedy, and MMA as a UFC commentator. Emphasizing how martial arts and comedy helped him, Rogan stated:

“If I hadn’t done the things that I got interested in – martial arts and comedy. If I hadn’t gotten interested in those things, I would’ve been f**ked, because I was just too independent for normal jobs. I was too independent for school. I just didn’t want to listen to people. I was too feral. I just didn’t want to—didn’t want to sit still. If I was with the wrong parents, especially today, I most certainly would’ve been medicated.”

Watch Rogan address the topic at 1:04:25 in the video below:

Jordan Peterson lent his support to Joe Rogan during Spotify controversy

Clinical psychologist and socio-political personality Jordan Peterson appeared on the Valuetainment podcast earlier this year and addressed Joe Rogan’s Spotify controversy. Rogan’s detractors demanded that his JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast be removed from Spotify, as he was allegedly spreading misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Furthermore, old video clips of Rogan using the N-word gained traction online. Rogan’s critics used the videos to claim that Rogan was a racist and, therefore, should be de-platformed by Spotify.

Meanwhile, Joe Rogan’s supporters argued that the clips were taken out of context. Lending his support to Rogan amid his Spotify controversy, Jordan Peterson opined that Rogan could easily find another platform if he’s removed from Spotify. Peterson said:

“Even if Spotify dumps him. Who is dumping who here? Rogan, he is on Spotify. Not necessarily, Spotify might be on Rogan. It’s not so clear. And so what's going to happen? They'll kick him off? Well, he'll just find another platform, like, tomorrow."

Watch Peterson’s interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far