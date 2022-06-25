"They kick him off, he'll have another platform tomorrow" - When Jordan Peterson made a strong argument in Joe Rogan's favor amid Spotify controversy

Comedian Joe Rogan recently came under threat of cancellation due to a few episodes that aired on the The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast. The UFC commentator was criticized for spreading misinformation about Covid-19 and the use of racial slurs through JRE.

Clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson said in an interview with Valuetainment earlier this year that Spotify should wait out the ratings drop due to JRE because Rogan's viewership is bound to bounce back:

"If the Spotify types have any sense, they'll think yeah, that's a drop [ratings], its parts of the death throes of the legacy media and once all the dust settles CNN will have the viewers they have now, Joe Rogan will have twice the viewers and will be doing just fine..."

Peterson further explained that if Spotify kicked him out, Rogan would just find another platform to ply his trade at:

Even if Spotify dumps him. Who is dumping who here? Rogan, he is on Spotify. Not nessecerily, Spotify might be on Rogan. Its not so clear. And so what's going to happen? They'll kick him off? Well, he'll just another platform like tomorrow."

Peterson himself has appeared on the JRE podcast multiple times. In one of his appearances on the podcast, the Canadian explained to Rogan what he thought to be the reason behind the UFC commentator's immense success.

Jordan Peterson behind Joe Rogan's success

Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson, in his 2018 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, said that the early adoption of YouTube contributed to Rogan’s immense success:

"Look what happened to you. You have a billion and a half downloads a year. So you are in the right place in the right time. You are a very interesting interviewer, especially in the long form... But fundamentally what has propelled you to superstardom in some sense is not just your ability... But the fact that you're on this giant technological wave and you're one of the first adopters."

Peterson opined that YouTube and similar platforms are part of a technological wave that is as revolutionary as the printing press once was. The Canadian also stated that with the coming of these technologies, the spoken word today was as powerful as the written word.

The psychologist also suggested the possibility that maybe more people were able to process spoken words more easily than they could comprehend written words.

