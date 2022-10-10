Veteran UFC referee thanks well wishers and "Rockstar" wife as he recovers from diverticulitis - "Had a rupture in my stomach causing sepsis"

Veteran MMA and UFC referee Mike Beltran has thanked his wife and fans for their support after being hospitalized with a serious illness.

Beltran took to Twitter to express his thanks and explain the situation that has forced him into a hospital bed. The UFC referee was admitted with a severe case of diverticulitis and was later diagnosed with a tear in his stomach that had gone septic.

The experienced referee was thankful that his illness was caught early as cases of septisemia are extremely dangerous.

"Thank you everyone for wishing me well. I've been hispitalized with diverticulitis and had a rupture in my stomach causing sepsis. Thankful to my lady who has taken care of me since I was hospitalized. She's been a 'ROCKSTAR'. For now, I need rest and time off to get better."

The iconic mustached referee is expected to make a full recovery and will hopefully be back in the octagon soon. Fighters and fans have sent Beltran well wishes, including former UFC fighter and current Bellator champion Cris Cyborg.

"Rest and recover [heart] sending well wishes"

A fan also responded to Beltran's post and echoed the thoughts of the entire MMA community, who are surely wishing him a full recovery.

"Mike get better brother the whole MMA community is pulling for you man"

UFC referee Mike Beltran admits he used to get beat up by smaller guys during MMA training

While many fans will recognize Mike Beltran for the iconic mustache he sports while refereeing in the octagon, some may not know that he is a former Marine and previously trained in MMA.

According to Beltran himself, he initially took up boxing after leaving the Marine Corps. However, he eventually transitioned into MMA in the early 2000's after falling in love with the sport. The 48-year-old admitted that when he started out in the sport, he was losing to fighters much smaller and younger than him.

In an interview with The Downey Patriot, Beltran reflected on his brief MMA career, sharing that he was humbled very early on in his training:

"Smaller guys that were a hell of a lot smaller than me - about 135, 145, 160 - [beat me]. I got really destroyed by a wrestler. Eventually I got humbled into training with a 12-year-old kid. He was a crazy little grappler and wrestler, and the only thing that kept him down was my size and strength. After that I was completely humbled.”

