Vicente Luque breaks Tony Ferguson's record for most D'Arce choke finishes with UFC 265 win over Michael Chiesa

Vicente Luque overcame adversity to defeat Michael Chiesa in their welterweight clash at UFC 265. Luque is now a legitimate title contender in the UFC welterweight division. After escaping a rear-naked choke attempt by Chiesa, Vicente Luque locked in a D'Arce choke of his own to clinch victory on the night.

With the win, Luque surpassed Tony Ferguson's record of three D'Arce choke finishes and now holds the record for the most D'Arce choke finishes in UFC history. This was his fourth D'Arce choke submission in UFC. Luque has now picked up 13 finishes in the UFC welterweight division and is one stoppage win short of having the most finishes in the division.

After trading punches in the center of the cage, Michael Chiesa shot for a takedown and landed it successfully in the first round. He then tried to take Luque's back and lock in the rear-naked choke. It was then that Luque smartly slipped out of harm's way and grabbed hold of his opponent's neck. Luque then locked in the D’Arce choke and managed to get the tap.

Vicente Luque calls out Kamaru Usman

After the fight, Vicente Luque respectfully called out welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. He thinks Usman will defeat Colby Covington in their upcoming rematch and once he does so, Luque wants to scrap with 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

"I want to say something to Kamaru Usman, my man, my friend. I'm finishing most of my fights. I'm not the kind of guy who puts on boring fights. I come in here, I put my heart out and I look to win. And if I lose man, people know they're going to be in trouble even so. So I think Kamaru, after you get past Colby, I believe you're going to get past him. I think it's our time. I'm the only guy up there you haven't fought yet. Let's go!" Luque said in the post-fight interview.

Edited by aditya.rangarajan