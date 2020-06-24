Vicente Luque vs Randy Brown reportedly in the works for UFC's August 1 event

The UFC is reportedly on the verge of booking another exciting Welterweight bout.

Vicente Luque and Randy Brown could cross paths in early August.

Vicente Luque is reportedly set for his Octagon return

UFC Welterweight sensation Vicente Luque will reportedly be making his return to the Octagon, as he prepares for a fight against Randy Brown at UFC's August 1 event. Brown initially broke the news regarding the fight on a recent Twitch stream where he referenced the bout which was originally scheduled for 11th April.

Brown referenced the rescheduled bout on a recent Twitch stream of his and Luque's representation, Dominance MMA, also confirmed the bout on social media, via a recent post on Instagram.

Brown will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since November 16th, 2019 when he finished-off Warlley Alves at UFC on ESPN+ 22, via a triangle choke submission in the third round of the fight. The win also earned Brown a Performance of the Night award.

'Rude Boy' is currently on a two-fight winning streak having also beaten Bryan Barberena via a third-round TKO in June of 2019, as well. Brown will look forward to extending his winning streak in the Octagon when he faces Luque.

On the other hand, Luque is currently on the back of a huge win over Niko Price from UFC 249 when the two men put on an instant classic, with Luque beating the latter via a doctor stoppage in the third round.

Prior to that, Luque lost to Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson before which he had secured a win over Mike Perry in a match that was also adjudged the Fight of the Night.

What could be expected from UFC on August 1?

UFC on August 1 will be headlined by Holly Holm and Irene Aldana. The rest of the card will feature the likes of Derek Brunson, Edmen Shahbazyan, and Yana Kunitskaya in what promises to be another exciting UFC event.

The re-scheduled Welterweight bout between Luque and Brown will also be another exciting fight to look forward to. In the meantime, fight fans will be treated to another exciting bout this weekend, as Dustin Poirier makes his Octagon return against Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC on ESPN 12.