"Vicente should use this song as his walkout song" - Tyler Cassidy aka Froggy Fresh drops Ian Garry music video, fans impressed

Days ahead of UFC 296, Ian Garry's personal life drama has now reached mainstream pop culture.

On Dec. 7, American rapper Tyler Cassidy released a new video on his YouTube channel 'Tyler Cassidy Music' titled 'Tyler Cassidy - Ian Garry.' In the video, Cassidy raps about Garry's relationship with his wife, Layla Machado Garry, a topic that has been trending across social media platforms.

The video has since gone viral, with Cassidy having nearly 400 thousand subscribers to his YouTube channel and over 60 thousand followers on X/Twitter.

In reaction to the music video, fans were simultaneously impressed with Cassidy's songwriting and rapping skills while also finding the song humorous at Garry's expense. Sean Strickland, who has been very vocal about Garry's situation, collaborated with Cassidy to post the video on Instagram.

Fans not only enjoyed the release but encouraged Vicente Luque — Garry's UFC 296 opponent — to use Cassidy's song for his walkout.

Fan requesting Vicente Luque to walkout to Cassidy's song

Many others agreed with the opinion, while others continued the ongoing social media joke claiming that Garry fears the UFC 296 press conference.

Fans who reacted positively to the video wrote:

"That was a violation"

"That was way better than I expected. Some killer lines in there"

"Literally no reason this song should slap this hard, wtf"

"That hook is very catchy. Gonna be stuck in my head lol"

"This is actually pretty damn impressive from a songwriting perspective"

Garry, who has traditionally been very vocal on social media, has not responded to most of the slander since Strickland began pushing the topic.

View more fan reactions to Tyler Cassidy's latest song below:

Fan reactions to 'Tyler Cassidy - Ian Garry'

Who is Tyler Cassidy?

Tyler Cassidy, previously known as 'Froggy Fresh' and 'Krispy Kreme,' is an American actor and pop singer.

Now 33 years old, Cassidy initially rose to fame in the early 2010s on YouTube under the 'Krispy Kreme' moniker. Cassidy has since changed his name to 'Froggy Fresh' before dropping that stage name as well as producing music under his legal name.

Cassidy is an avid UFC fan and was briefly linked to a celebrity boxing fight in 2022. Now primarily a YouTuber again, Cassidy's work mainly is of the comedic genre, such as the Ian Garry video.