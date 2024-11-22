  • home icon
  • Victor Yoka vs. Ali Yammouni: Live round-by-round updates

By Jake Foley
Modified Nov 22, 2024 23:34 GMT
Victor Yoka
Victor Yoka (left) will face Ali Yammouni (right) in an upcoming boxing match. [Image Courtesy: @VictorYoka on Instagram]

Journeyman Ali Yammouni looks to pull off a professional boxing upset in a six-round contest against the undefeated Victor Yoka.

On Saturday, November 23, the French Boxing Federation looks to showcase the country's rising talent. In the main event, Bakary Samake (16-0) has an opportunity to claim the vacant WBC silver super welterweight title.

Earlier in the night, several undefeated French fighters, including 26-year-old Yoka, plan to take another step toward global recognition.

Yoka holds a professional record of 5-0, with two wins by KO/TKO. The super welterweight's next opponent is Yammouni (14-17), who's coming off eight consecutive losses, including three in 2024.

Yammouni enters the upcoming event inside the Westfield Forum des Halles as a massive underdog. The 42-year-old will attempt to utilize his experience advantage and prevent Yoka from his third win in the calendar year.

Samake vs. Wade will air live on ESPN+ starting at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. CT. Follow along with Sportkeeda for live round-by-round updates of several fights from the event, including Yoka vs. Yammouni.

Watch Yoka and Yammouni face off before Saturday's showdown below:

Victor Yoka vs. Ali Yammouni

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Official Result:

Edited by Jake Foley
