Video: Aljamain Sterling delivers inspiring speech after receiving hero's welcome in hometown of Nassau County 

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling recently offered fans a sneak peek into the recently conducted parade to celebrate the first annual Aljamain Sterling Day on May 23 in his hometown of Nassau county.

In a video that he recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sterling shared highlights from all the festivities this past Monday, right from doing his hair to his moving speech at the official site of the proclamation.

His speech sent a strong and inspiring message to youngsters in attendance and those still studying in the same high school, Uniondale Senior High School, where he studied.

"You know, God blessed me to be here. I put in a lot of work, a lot of hard work, a lot of time, sacrifices to get to where I want to be. And I just want to let you guys know that you can do anything that you want to do as long as you put your mind to it, you put in honest work and you hold yourself accountable. Because that's the most important thing. You got to hold yourself accountable, because no one else is going to look out for you the way you're going to look out for yourself."

Watch the full video below:

Aljamain Sterling proposes the possibility of running for public office

The reigning UFC bantamweight champion recently commemorated the declaration of May 23 as Aljamain Sterling Day with a post on social media. In the post, he jokingly proposed a potential move to take up a position in the public office of Nassau County.

Sterling also shared a series of pictures from the parade. He was seen celebrating the occasion alongside some of the most important people in his life, including his family and head coach Ray Longo, who also delivered a heartfelt speech. His teammate and close friend Al Iaquinta was also present to celebrate the big day.

"May 23rd is officially “Aljamain Sterling Day” in Nassau County, Long Island New York! Babe, I think we should run for office next!"

Check out Sterling's post on Instagram right here:

'Funk Master' is currently coming off a winning streak of 7 fights and has been undefeated since his loss at the hands of Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Ortega in December 2017.

Having bested former bantamweight champion Petr Yan in their rematch at UFC 273 in April 2022, Sterling is currently enjoying life and celebrating his success with his family and friends.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari