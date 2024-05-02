VIDEO: All UFC 301 media day interviews - Alexandre Pantoja, Steve Erceg, José Aldo, and more

UFC 301 is set for this Saturday, marking the promotion's return to Brazil since UFC Fight Night 231, which occurred on Nov. 4, 2023. Ahead of the pay-per-view, various fighters have committed to their media obligations, taking part in pre-fight interviews, outlining their goals and aspirations.

Be they champions, overlooked title challengers, or returning legends, the UFC 301 media day features them all as they prepare for the pre-fight press conference and, ultimately, the fights themselves.

Caio Borralho predicts Paulo Costa vs. Sean Strickland

While he is gearing up to face Paul Craig at UFC 301, Caio Borralho took the opportunity to offer his prediction for the UFC 302 clash between his fellow countryman Paulo Costa and former middleweight titleholder Sean Strickland. According to 'The Natural,' he favors the former champion.

Check out Caio Borralho predicting Paulo Costa vs. Sean Strickland (1:38):

Despite acknowledging Costa's physicality and thudding kicks, Borralho feels that Strickland is the far superior boxer, with higher-level MMA experience and better cardio. Not only does he think Strickland will win, he believes it will be easy.

Paul Craig has been inspired by Charles Oliveira for UFC 301

Paul Craig takes on Caio Borralho this Saturday, but his new blond hair is the most notable thing about him ahead of the bout. According to Craig, it was more than a superficial change in appearance. In dyeing his hair, he shed the old version of himself in the hope of forging a new path.

Check out Paul Craig's comments about his recent change (2:52):

He also credited former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, who famously dyes his hair blond, for inspiring him, as 'do Bronx' turned his career around completely by dyeing his hair.

Anthony Smith hits back at online backlash

The relationship between Anthony Smith and the fans has always been a difficult one. After his recent critique of Alex Pereira as a fighter, fans criticized 'Lionheart' for his assessment. This prompted Smith to issue a response, claiming that the fans often misunderstood his takes, which frustrates him.

Check out Anthony Smith's take on the fans (3:07):

Smith refused to back down, even scoffing at the fans for the online hatred they often aim in his direction. He further lambasted the sport's followers by claiming that they often miss context, focusing only on headlines.

José Aldo looks forward to his UFC 301 comeback

The legendary José Aldo returns to the octagon at UFC 301, facing Jonathan Martinez, with whom he had a fiery face-off. The pair are known as powerful low-kickers, leaving many salivating over the potential for their bout.

Check out José Aldo's comments about his UFC return (0:39):

The former featherweight champion expressed gratitude for being back and touched on how he made the decision to return, which was a conversation he had with his coach back in January.

Steve Erceg does not anticipate a friendly reception

Brazilian fans are notoriously rowdy and, according to some, even disrespectful. Thus, Steve Erceg expects nothing less than hostility come Saturday, especially after his bout with national favorite Alexandre Pantoja. The Australian expects to beat the flyweight champion to capture the title.

Check out Steve Erceg's comments about his expectations for Saturday (7:14):

Unfortunately, he also expects to be subjected to terrible treatment from the Brazilian fans, even anticipating bottles being thrown at him on his way out of the arena.

Alexandre Pantoja aims to be José Aldo's successor

Reigning flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where UFC 301 will be held. For the past few years, José Aldo was widely known as the 'King of Rio.' That, however, is a title that Pantoja is determined to claim from his legendary compatriot.

Check out Alexandre Pantoja's comments about becoming the new 'King of Rio' after UFC 301 (6:26):

Still, Pantoja hopes that Aldo doesn't retire again, regardless of the result of his fight with Jonathan Martinez.