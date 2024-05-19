VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo overheard talking to Anthony Joshua about his wife at ringside during Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undercard

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted having a conversation with former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua at the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight this Saturday at the Kindom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fury and Usyk's bout has captivated the sports world, with celebrities flocking to Saudi Arabia to witness the historic event firsthand.

That included Ronaldo and Joshua, who witnessed the action ringside. Amidst the undercard of the Fury vs. Usyk fight, Ronaldo was seen discussing his wife Georgina Rodriguez, with Joshua. About his wife's ethnicity, he said:

''My wife, she's half Spanish and Argentinian, and she's Latina.''

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo's conversation with Anthony Joshua below:

Before this, when Ronaldo arrived at the Kingdom Arena, he was asked who he would be supporting in the main event. However, he declined to provide a name, saying:

''I support the sport.''

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo's comments below:

In the main event, Fury squared off against Usyk for the unification of their heavyweight titles. Both boxers gave it their all in the ring throughout the course of the 12-round bout. In the end, Usyk prevailed via split decision to become the new undisputed heavyweight boxing world champion. The official scorecards were 115-112, 114-113, and 113-114.

Check out the post below:

Ronaldo has attended a few boxing matches in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during the past year, as mentioned above, demonstrating his passion for the sport. Last October, 'CR7' attended the highly anticipated Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight. Despite knocking down 'The Gypsy King', the former UFC heavyweight champion lost via split decision, almost causing an upset at the event.

The football legend was also present at the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event in December last year, which included Joshua vs. Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker as the main events.