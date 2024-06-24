VIDEO: Dana White makes a promise to Hasbulla about UFC Abu Dhabi on Instagram Live

Dana White has done a tremendous job of continuing to grow the UFC globally since becoming the company president in Jan. 2001. That has become more of a focus in recent years as the promotion has ventured into new locations, holding its first event in Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

Ahead of the fight card, the UFC President joined Instagram Live with social media personality Hasbulla, who was alongside Umar Nurmagomedov. After the No.10-ranked bantamweight showed White the view of the mountains in Dagestan, 'Young Eagle' translated a message from the internet sensation, stating:

"He said nice to see you. He asked about tickets to my fight. Cory [Sandhagen] and me."

The promotional frontman responded:

Trending

"Done. Yes, you could come and sit with me."

Check out the full conversation between Dana White, Hasbulla, and Umar Nurmagomedov below:

Expand Tweet

Nurmagomedov is set to face Cory Sandhagen at UFC on ABC 7 in Abu Dhabi on Aug. 3. It will mark the first main event of his UFC career since making his promotional debut in 2021. The pair had been set to clash at UFC on ESPN 50 last August, however, the No.10-ranked bantamweight was forced to withdraw from the bout with a shoulder injury.

Dana White provides update on Conor McGregor's return

Conor McGregor appeared set to make his return to the octagon this upcoming weekend as he was in line to face Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303. 'The Notorious' was forced to withdraw from the bout after breaking his toe in training. Dana White provided an update on the former double champ's return.

Speaking at his UFC on ABC 6 post-fight press conference, the promotional frontman was asked about creating an additional pay-per-view event in August or September when McGregor is healthy, responding:

"I don't know right now. Yeah, you know, our schedule is laid out so we'll see. I'm not doing anything until I know that Conor is healthy. It's not even worth talking about. You know, what about September? What about October? He's not ready so why even talk about that?"

Check out Dana White's comments on Conor McGregor's return below:

Expand Tweet

McGregor revealed that, while he has previously fought injured, he did not want to do so at this stage of his career. He has expressed that he will face Chandler upon his return. However, it is unclear when that bout could take place.