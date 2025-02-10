Video - Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya's backstage interaction at UFC 312, draws mixed fan reactions: "Respect earned"

Netizens are divided over Dricus du Plessis meeting Israel Adesanya backstage at UFC 312. Some made fun of du Plessis and Adesanya's conversation, while others appreciated their mutual respect.

Du Plessis recently spent some time conversing with Adesanya at UFC 312. The former champion's podcast, Freestylebender, released a video of their meeting on its social media account. Championship Rounds, a combat sports news outlet, also shared it on X, writing:

''Dricus du Plessis linked up with Israel Adesanya''

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Respect earned''

Another one stated:

''Why the guy in the middle acting like he can do something''

Other fans wrote:

''All I see is the king of africa talking to a washed Chinese fighter''

''Genuinely no idea who Izzy should fight next. Rob vs Strickland makes sense. Izzy maybe the loser of Nassourine vs Caio?''

Check out more reactions below:

Due to his impressive record in the promotion, du Plessis was provided with the opportunity to challenge for the middleweight title against Sean Strickland at UFC 297. He captured the belt via a split decision victory, however, the South African's win didn't convince many in the MMA community.

However, du Plessis proved his critics wrong when he defeated Adesanya at UFC 305 via a rear naked choke in the fourth round, notably becoming the first fighter to submit the Nigerian-born Kiwi. 'Stillknocks' recently secured a unanimous decision victory in a rematch against Strickland at UFC 312, making his second title defense.

Meanwhile, Adesanya's recent octagon outings haven't gone according to plan. After losing his throne to Strickland at UFC 293 and failing to capture it at UFC 305, 'The Last Stylebender' faced Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this month but suffered a second-round knockout defeat.

Dricus du Plessis outlines his gameplan for a potential Khamzat Chimaev fight

Many in the MMA fraternity believe that Khamzat Chimaev is next in line to challenge for the middleweight title after Sean Strickland failed to capture the 185-pound belt from Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.

During the post-fight press conference, du Plessis expressed his thoughts on a potential clash with Chimaev:

''Counter the jab, oh no, that was the gameplan for Strickland, let me just think of something. The blitz, no, (that was) Rob. Yeah, I’ll just out-wrestle him, that’s the game plan.'' [H/t: Bloody Elbow]

Check out Dricus du Plessis' full comments below:

