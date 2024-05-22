Video: Elle Brooke looks impressive in power-packed training session ahead of Paige VanZant boxing match

Social-media-personality-turned-influencer-boxing-star Elle Brooke is set to face the toughest opponent in her young career in former UFC fighter Paige VanZant. The two Onlyfans stars will lace up the 8oz gloves this Saturday, May 25, at MF & DAZN: Series 15.

Ahead of her bout with VanZant, Brooke was seen sharpening her skills on the focus mitts in the gym, as posted on X:

Though she is undeniably inexperienced against the fighting veteran in VanZant, Brooke is showing some promise with the power in her hands. One cannot deny the emphatic thuds the 26-year-old slugger makes every time she hits the mitts. There's a reason why she's considered by Misfits Boxing as the no.1 pound-for-pound best female influencer boxer today.

As for her opponent, Paige VanZant, the American Top Team athlete boasted an MMA record of 8-5 (5-4 UFC) with two knockouts under her belt. After leaving the UFC, VanZant embarked on a highly successful Onlyfans career, earning a living as a content creator on the subscription site.

She went back to fighting in 2021 in Bareknuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC) and made sporadic appearances as a professional wrestler in All-Elite Wrestling (AEW) from 2021 to 2022. Her bout with Brooke will be VanZant's professional boxing debut.

Elle Brooke's boxing career leading up to Saturday's showdown with Paige VanZant

Before her massive showdown with Paige VanZant on Saturday, it pays to have a closer look at Elle Brooke's short boxing career so far.

The Misfits Boxing women's middleweight (125 pounds) champion has compiled a 4-1-0 (2 KOs) record since her debut back in 2022, defeating AJ Bunker via a unanimous decision.

She then followed it up with a first-round TKO of fellow influencer boxer Faith Ordway the following year. Her next bout was a hard-fought decision win over Poland's Aleksandra Daniel in the quarter-final of the Kingpyn High Stakes Tournament.

Brooke suffered her first career loss at the hands of Jully Poca. Outsized and outweighed by the Brazilian Poca, 'Dumble Dong', and lost via a unanimous decision.

Brooke bounced back from the loss by winning her first boxing title in a rematch with the aforementioned Bunker earlier this year. She stopped her familiar foe in the third round.