VIDEO: Fan left writhing in pain after urging undefeated UFC star to hit him with liver shot

Undefeated UFC fighter Ilia Topuria was recently challenged by a fan to hit him with a liver shot. It isn't a wise decision to ask a professional fighter to land a shot on your body and that fan certainly learned his lesson the hard way.

In a video that has been surfacing on the internet recently, Ilia Topuria can be seen wearing a suit and putting on a boxing glove upon the fan's request. The undefeated UFC fighter then hit the fan with a vicious liver shot. While the fan initially tried to play it off, the pain was certainly too much for him to handle as he then proceeded to take a knee in an attempt to catch his breath.

With an undefeated record of 13-0, Ilia Topuria is known for his deadly finishing abilities. 12 of his 13 victories have come by way of finishes (8 by submission and 4 by knockout). He has fought in the UFC five times so far since making his debut in 2020 and has won three of those five fights via knockout. Interestingly, the only time he was taken the entire distance in a pro-MMA fight was against Youssef Zalal at UFC Fight Night 179 on his debut.

Doctor explains what happens when you're hit with a liver shot

In a recently uploaded video on his YouTube channel, Dr. Brian Sutterer explained what happens when you're hit with a liver shot after Ryan Garcia's bout against Gervonta Davis.

'KingRy' and Gervonta Davis entered the squared circle this past weekend in what was potentially the biggest boxing fight of the year at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 'Tank' emerged victorious as Garcia failed to get up after being hit with a body shot in the seventh-round of the fight.

While the body shot from Gervonta Davis did not look very powerful at first glance, Dr. Brian Sutterer revealed that a shot to the liver can shut down your body. He said:

"Now, a liver shot is really damaging, number one, because of the delayed reaction and number two because delayed reaction is something that physiologically you can't control, that's why we saw Garcia as much as he wanted to get up he truly wasn't able to get up off the canvas. Your body really does just kind of shut down."

